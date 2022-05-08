COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.55 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 7 has inoculated 16,55,39,341 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,22,015 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,74,87,730 received their second dose and 1,40,687 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,59,607 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,10,879 received their second dose. 14,96,402 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,76,948 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,04,945 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,367 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,529 of them have got their second dose. 3,72,064 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,615 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,00,909 got their second dose. 4,31,644 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said.

So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said.

Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out in the state was 8,03,55,072, including 29,658 in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follow: Day's cases 253, Death 1, Tally 78,79,054, Toll 1,47,846, Tests 29,658.

(With agency inputs)

