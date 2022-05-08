India reports 3,451 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3,451 new cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active caseload of the country currently stands at 20,635.

COVID19 | 3,451 new cases and 40 deaths recorded in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 20,635 pic.twitter.com/xaWvbmkdSJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:32 AM IST