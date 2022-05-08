e-Paper Get App
Home / India / India reports 3,451 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

The active caseload of the country currently stands at 20,635.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI
India reported 3,451 new cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active caseload of the country currently stands at 20,635.

