 'Mantri Is Our Servant…': Frustrated Man Carrying Patient Confronts Police After UP Dy CM’s Convoy Blocks Road In Azamgarh; Video Viral
A viral video shows a frustrated man carrying a patient confronting police personnel who had stopped traffic for UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy. The man repeatedly pleaded, “Patient ko leke ja raha hoon… jaan ja rahi hai bhai!” Police calmly insisted on waiting, citing convoy orders. The incident highlights the tension between VIP privileges and public emergencies.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Frustrated Man Carrying Patient Confronts Police Over UP DyCM’s VIP Convoy Roadblock | X/@Benarasiyaa

....Azamgarh: A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man transporting a patient confronting police personnel who had stopped traffic to create a green corridor for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy in Azamgarh. The video shows clear the tension between VIP privileges and public emergencies in areas with limited medical infrastructure.

Traffic Halt Sparks Heated Confrontation

The video shows the man arguing passionately with uniformed police officers while trying to get his vehicle moving. He repeatedly points out the urgency of the patient’s condition, “Patient ko leke ja raha hoon… ambulance nahi hai kya? Jaan ja rahi hai bhai!” “VIP ke liye road band kar diya, hum logon ki kya aukaat hai? Marne do kya?” “Itni der se khade hain, patient serious hai… chalne do yaar!” “Jaldi chalne do, death ho jayegi!” “Emergency hai bhai… patient ki condition bahut kharab hai!” “Kitni der aur rukwaoge? Jaan bachani hai!"

Police Respond Calmly, Repeat Convoy Orders

The officers maintain a calm but firm stance, explaining the protocol: “Sir, convoy aa raha hai… just 2 minute wait kar lo.” “Order hai sahab, hum kya karein?” “Bas thodi der… jaise hi convoy pass ho jaye.” “Aap gaadi side mein kar lo, abhi nikal jayega.” “Convoy ko road dena hai, yeh rule hai.”

article-image

The frustrated commuter is then heard saying, Main appako kuch nhi bolungi, yeh Mantri hai bhagwan nahi, Mantri is our servant..".

The incident underscores the disparity between VIP privileges and urgent public needs. While the convoy is given priority, civilians in genuine emergencies face delays.

Netizens on social media have expressed outrage, with many criticising the prioritization of ministers over life-threatening emergencies.

