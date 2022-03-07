COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.65 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 6 has inoculated 15,65,36,835 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,42,796 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,64,79,621 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,93,204 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 10,702,675 received their second dose. 9,43,669 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,30,400 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 19,97,032 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,109 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,258 of them have got their second dose. 3,04,225 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,253 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,145 got their second dose. 3,19,208 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday, March 6, recorded 362 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 3,709. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,740.

688 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,17,362. The recovery rate in the state is 98.08. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 26,291 people are in home quarantine and 587 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 81 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 46 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 158 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 16 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 14 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 10 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 16 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 21 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 61 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. all patients have been reported by B J Medical College. Till date, a total of 5726 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 4733 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Until now 9582 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 9459 patients have been received. 123 results are awaited.

