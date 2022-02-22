COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.41 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 21, has vaccinated 3,84,948 in 9,504 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 22, has inoculated 15,41,22,242 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,18,937 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,55,20,000 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,78,596 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,05,56,397 received their second dose. 8,63,765 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,09,868 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 12,83,911 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,042 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,363 of them have got their second dose. 2,89,546 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,174 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,88,019 got their second dose. 2,98,067 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday, February 21, recorded 806 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,525. Besides, 4 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,586.

2,696 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,97,135. The recovery rate in the state is 97.94%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,76,378 people are in home quarantine and 1,036 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 170 new cases.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:01 PM IST