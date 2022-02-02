COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.85 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 1, has vaccinated 3,11,475 in 9,649 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 2, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,85,71,380 people.

As per the state government data, 4,82,14,784 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,34,12,925 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,27,972 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,01,94,472 received their second dose. 4,84,058 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 31,91,237 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 29,109 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,853 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,80,769 of them have got their second dose. 2,35,543 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,899 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,80,052 got their second dose. 2,17,681 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases, down from 15,410 the previous day, but deaths linked to the infection rose sharply to 94 from 39 the day ago, the state health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 caseload reached 77,35,481, while the death toll increased to 1,42,705, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had reported 15,410 cases on the back of 1,26,761 coronavirus tests and 39 fatalities.

No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state and its tally remained unchanged at 3,221, the health department added.

Mumbai reported 803 cases and seven fatalities, while Pune city recorded 2,091 new patients and one fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), Pune reported 4,710 cases, Nashik (2,960), Nagpur (2,230), Mumbai (1,961), Aurangabad (823), Kolhapur (628), Akola (571) and the Latur circle (489), the bulletin said.

The Mumbai circle recorded 31 fatalities, Pune (12), Nagpur (11), Nashik (eight), Kolhapur, Akola and Latur (ten each) and the Aurangabad circle (two), the department said.

It said 30,093 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 73,97,352.

With this, the tally of active cases dropped below the 2-lakh mark to stand at 1,91,524 in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.63 per cent.

The department said 1,52,942 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count in Maharashtra to 7,47,82,391.

The bulletin added that currently 10,69,596 people are in home isolation and another 2,731 in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 77,35,481, new cases: 14,372, death toll 1,42,705; active cases: 1,91,524; total tests: 7,47,82,391.

