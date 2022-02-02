Thane: License granted to Sameer Wankhede's Navi Mumbai-based bar, cancelled

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has cancelled the licence granted to Sadguru hotel and bar in Navi Mumbai, owned by former NCB Mumbai zonal director for misrepresenting his age in the licence application filed in 1997.

Wankhede had furnished wrong information about his age in his application for the bar licence in 1997, the Thane Collector's office had earlier said.

When Wankhede was given the licence to his resto-bar in 1997, he was just 17 years of age, while the age should have been at least 21 to get the same, the Thane Collector's office said.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier alleged that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are Lobbying for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede for the further extension of his tenure, which came to end on December 31 last year.

Maharashtra: Thane collector cancels the licence granted to Sadguru hotel & bar in Navi Mumbai, owned by former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for misrepresenting his age in the licence application filed in 1997 pic.twitter.com/8MFvgHykPq — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:47 AM IST