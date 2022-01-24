COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.60 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 23, has vaccinated 42,035 in 3,059 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 24, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,60,85,843 people.

As per the state government data, 4,79,13,433 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,23,85,264 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,94,815 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,00,01,903 received their second dose. 2,45,622 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 29,36,734 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,741 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,78,750 of them have got their second dose. 1,93,639 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,735 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,76,411 got their second dose. 1,64,705 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115, a health department official said.

The discharge of 27,377 people during the day took the recovery count to 70,67,955, leaving the state with 2,93,305 active cases, he said.

With 1,95,256 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 7,33,69,912, he said.

No Omicron case was detected in the state during the day, keeping the tally of those affected by the new variant to 2,759, of which 1,437 have been discharged as well, the official said. The total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in Pune city 1,002, he added.

As per the state health department data, Mumbai reported 2,550 new cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,33,915 and toll to 16,535. Mumbai division, which comprises adjoining districts, saw 6,665 cases and 21 deaths, leaving the tally at 21,79,271and toll at 36,416.

Nashik division reported 4,777 cases, while Pune division saw 15,166 cases, including 6,284 in Pune city and 4,085 in Pimpri Chinchwad, the health department said.

Kolhapur division reported 1,900 cases, Aurangabad division 1,819 cases, Latur division 2,233, Akola division 1,510 and Nagpur division 6,735.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive 7507225; Death 142115; Recoveries 70,67,955; Total tests 7,33,69,912; Tests today 1,95,256; Active 2,93,305.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST