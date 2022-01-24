Weather Update: Mumbai records min temp of 15°C, mercury levels likely to increase in coming week

The mercury levels in Mumbai have dropped over the past few days. IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.0°C on Monday morning while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2°C.

According to reports, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to rise from Wednesday onwards.

Meanwhile, hazy, cloudy skies were reported over Mumbai, Pune, north Maharashtra and adjoining districts in Gujarat on Sunday after a dust storm originating in the Gulf area and Karachi, Pakistan, towards Rajasthan and neighbouring Gujarat, coupled with warmer temperatures in areas along the Arabian sea including Mumbai has led to sand particles entering and polluting the air.

Visibility in several places in and around Mumbai too was low on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index on Monday is 206. The overall AQI deteriorated from 180 (moderate) on Sunday morning to 333 (very poor) by evening. The worst hit was Malad, which recorded an AQI of 436.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:51 AM IST