COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.60 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 22, has vaccinated 3,76,373 in 9,777 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 23, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,60,43,808 people.

As per the state government data, 4,79,07,463 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,23,66,788 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,94,078 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 99,98,725 received their second dose. 2,42,362 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 29,32,871 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,741 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,78,725 of them have got their second dose. 1,93,161 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,730 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,76,348 got their second dose. 1,64,369 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 22 in Maharashtra

376373 in 9777 sessions

Cumulative 146043808

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/NVXF26ah7r — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 23, 2022

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new coronavirus cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday.

The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9 per cent.

Of 416 patients with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts.

The Omicron case tally reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered.

As many as 30,795 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,40,618.

Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 in institutional quarantine.

Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.

It was followed by Mumbai circle (8,471 cases), Nagpur (6,394), Nashik (4,958), Aurangabad (2,170), Latur (2,102), Kolhapur (2,053) and Akola (1,516 cases).

Of 48 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 21 deaths, Nashik four, Pune 15, Kolhapur five, Akola two and Nagpur one. Aurangabad and Latur circles reported zero deaths.

With 2,23,370 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, tally of samples tested in the state rose to 7,31,74,656.

The state has 2,79,930 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 46,393, Total cases: 74,66,420; Deaths: 48; Total fatalities: 1,42,071; New tests conducted: 2,23,370; Active cases: 2,79,930.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:25 AM IST