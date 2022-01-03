COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.409 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 1, has vaccinated 51,175 in 2,814 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 2, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,40,91,096 people.

As per the state government data, 4,57,74,004 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,82,40,995 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,575 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,71,249 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,462 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,60,898 got their second dose

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 2 in Maharashtra

51175 in 2814 sessions

Cumulative 134091096

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/wf2eB2e0VG — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 3, 2022

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state also reported nine deaths.

Of the 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, the bulletin said.

However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases is 8,063.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 50 Omicron infections, 36 are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two each from Pune rural and Sangli, and one each from Mumbai and Thane.

The state has reported 510 such cases so far of which 193 patients recovered.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:42 AM IST