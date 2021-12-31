COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.32 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 29 has vaccinated 5,08,870 in 10,353 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 30, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,32,33,979 people.

As per the state government data, 4,56,37,649 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,77,73.994 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,567 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,70,347 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,449 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,59,085 got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Thursday, December 30, recorded 5,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 18,217. Besides, 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,518.

1,193 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,07,330. The recovery rate in the state is 97.55%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,33,748 people are in home quarantine and 1078 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, 98 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). with this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 450. Of the 198 patients reported by NIV, 30 are international travellers.

Of the total 450 cases in the state, 327 are from Mumbai, 26 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 18 are from Pune rural, 12 each from Pune Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation, seven each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Kalyan Dombivali, six each from Nagpur and Satara, five from Osmanabad, three each from Vasai Virar and Nanded, two each from Aurangabad, Nanded, Buldhana and Bhivandi Nizampur, one each from Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Mira Bhayandar and Kolhapur.

Out of the 450, 125 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:31 AM IST