Alarming rise in Omicron cases: Mumbai reports 190 fresh detections, tally reaches 327

In what looks like a nightmare for the capital city of Maharashtra- Mumbai, the city on Thursday reported 190 cases of the highly transimisible variant - Omicron of COVID-19. Today is the the highest single day record the city has reported ever since outbreak of Omicron variant.

With today's cases, the tally of Omicron in Mumbai has now reached to 327.

Out of the 198 cases recorded in Maharashtra today, 190 have been detected in Mumbai alone, while 4 in Thane and one each in Satara, Nanded, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Notably, the capital city today reported 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases which is the highest ever tally since May this year. The registration of cases today is a 46.25 per cent increase over the previous day.

While the new daily spike was highest since May 5, no new fatalities were recorded in the financial capital of the country.

As per the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, the R-value, which indicates how fast the virus is spreading, was 2.01 in Mumbai between December 23-28. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 7,79,479 on Thursday, while the death toll reached 16,375.

Mumbai had reported 1,377 new cases on Tuesday and 2,510 cases on Wednesday.

On May 5, 2021, during the second coronavirus wave, the city had logged 3,879 new cases.

According to the civic officials, Mumbai has reported zero fatalities for the seventh time in December.

But the cases have increased alarmingly in the last ten days. On December 20, only 283 infections had come to light.

The overall growth rate of cases rose to 0.15 per cent for the period between December 23 to 29, while the caseload doubling rate or the period taken for the caseload to double, dropped to 505 days.

The number of active COVID-19 cases also reported a sharp uptick, from around 8,000 to over 11,000 within 24 hours. The city has 11,360 active COVID-19 cases after 371 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

The number of sealed buildings also went up drastically to 88 from 45 the day before. The number of containment zones in slums and chawls increased to four from one.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 08:40 PM IST