COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.89 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 20 has vaccinated 5,58,976 in 9,926 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 21, Maharashtra has inoculated 12,89,78,860 people.

As per the state government data, 4,49,71,367 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,54,45,843 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,529 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,66,437 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,377 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,49,572 got their second dose.



#Covid_19 vaccination on December 21 in Maharashtra

558976 in 9926 sessions

Cumulative 128978860

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 825 new coronavirus cases including 11 Omicron variant infections besides 14 deaths, the health department said.

The overall case tally rose to 66,50,965 and death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,41,367.

On Monday, the state had reported 544 new coronavirus infections but no Omicron case, and four fatalities, lowest since April 1, 2020.

With 11 Omicron cases coming to light on Tuesday, the tally of those infected by the new variant increased to 65.

Eight cases came to light following screening at the Mumbai airport while one case each was found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai. All these patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, officials said.

There are 7,111 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now after 792 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.12 per cent.

As many as 1,11,385 tests were conducted since Monday evening, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far to 6,78,83,061.

Currently 73,053 people are in home quarantine and 864 people are in institutional quarantine.

The number of recovered cases stood at 64,98,807.

Nine districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 421 new cases, followed by 233 in Pune and 99 in the Nashik region.

Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and Akola regions reported 13, 26, 10, 16 and seven new cases, respectively.

The Pune region reported seven fatalities, followed by four in the Mumbai region. Akola, Kolhapur, Nashik regions recorded one fatality each. Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad regions did not report any fresh death.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,50,965; new cases 825; total deaths 1,41,367; recoveries 64,98,807; active cases 7,111; total tests 6,78,83,061.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:22 AM IST