India reported 6,317 new cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Omicron case tally stand at 213.

Active caseload currently stands at 78,190; lowest in 575 days, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:31 AM IST