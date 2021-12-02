COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 11.52 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 1 has vaccinated 9,11,190 in 9,793 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 2 Maharashtra has inoculated 11,52,45,288 people.

As per the state government data 4,18,71,232 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,88,13,332 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,361 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,51,511 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,980 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,12,169 got their second dose.

Maharashtra recorded 767 coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,36,425 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,41,025.

A total of 903 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,84,338 at the recovery rate of 97.71 per cent, leaving the state with 7,391 active cases, the bulletin said.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,56,19,951 after 1,08,557 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, it said.

In Maharashtra, 11 districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 112 infections, followed by 101 cases in Pune city.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 309 cases, followed by 244 from the Pune region and 107 from the Nashik region.

Aurangabad region reported 46 new infections, Kolhapur (25), Latur (17), Nagpur (10), and Akola (nine).

Mumbai region reported the highest 19 COVID-19 fatalities among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Akola and Nagpur regions recorded zero such fatalities.

Presently, the highest number of 1,922 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,84,338 recovered patients, the highest 11,39,249 are from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,36,425, new cases 767, total deaths 1,41,025, fresh deaths 28, total recoveries 64,84,338, active cases 7,391, total tests conducted - 6,56,19,951.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:56 AM IST