COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi for medical oxygen, Remdesivir and necessary relief measures

As the COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in Maharashtra, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has written two letters to PM Narendra Modi.

While in the first letter Thackeray has demanded the smooth supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir, in the second letter he has written about measures that need to be taken to provide relief to the population as the state has imposed restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Here are the demands made by Thackeray in the letters: