COVID-19: Jayant Patil announces 8 days complete lockdown in Maharashtra's Sangli

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths, Sangli guardian minister Jayant Patil has announced a complete lockdown in the district for 8 days.

The lockdown will come in force from midnight of May 5.

The decision was taken by Patil after the district reported 1,568 cases and 40 patients died.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed a slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with the state reporting 48,621 new infections and 567 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,71,022, with 70, 851 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 59,500 Covid patients have recovered on Monday across the state, increasing the total count to 40,41,158 till now, with a recovery rate of 84 per cent.

Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases on Monday, with 2,662 new infections and 78 Covid deaths, increasing the total count to 6,58,866, with 13,408 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 111 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.69 per cent.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 6,680 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6878 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,220 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3976 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3012, Latur circle 3508, Akola circle 4490, and Nagpur circle recorded 7857 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and 10 other states are showing signs of plateauing in its daily COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a news briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Punjab, are showing early signs of plateauing.

The states showing signs of plateauing are: Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.