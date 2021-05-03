Maharashtra, Mumbai see slight drop in fresh Covid cases

Maharashtra has witnessed a slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with the state reporting 48,621 new infections and 567 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,71,022, with 70, 851 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 59,500 Covid patients have recovered on Monday across the state, increasing the total count to 40,41,158 till now, with a recovery rate of 84 per cent.

Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases on Monday, with 2,662 new infections and 78 Covid deaths, increasing the total count to 6,58,866, with 13,408 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 111 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.69 per cent.

According to the state authorities, the lowering of figures has helped in reducing the load on the health infrastructure like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators as well as various medicines which were scarce for the last couple of weeks.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said that cases have come down this week. “We have seen the new cases stabilising in 19 districts across the state. The numbers will come down further in the next 15 days. The stabilisation will be replicated across the other districts too in the coming days,” he added.

“This trend has reduced the load on our medical infrastructure also. There is no problem now with the oxygen supply and people are the hospital beds are available to patients,” said Lahane.