COVID-19 in Pune: PMC organises special vaccination camp for sex workers in city - See photos

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,114 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,14,444. Besides, 121 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,24,296.

8,815 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,89,982. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.05 %. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.02%.

Currently 6,24,511 people are in home quarantine and 4,572 people are in institutional quarantine.