Mumbai Fraud: Builder Duo Duped Of ₹1.85 Crore In Fake ₹50 Crore Loan Scam; Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Register 2 FIRs

Two builders duped of ₹1.85 crore in fake ₹50 crore loan scam; Vinoba Bhave Nagar police probing case | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case of financial fraud, two construction businessmen have been duped of a total of Rs 1.85 crore by fraudsters under the pretext of arranging Rs 50 crore loans for their businesses. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered two separate cases and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

First Case: Advocate and Brother-in-Law Cheated

In the first case, Advocate Prasad Gurunath Shelke, 44, a resident of Shirgaon Yadavnagar, Badlapur East, has filed a complaint alleging that he and his brother-in-law, Avinash Bhoir, were defrauded of Rs 1.37 crore.

According to Shelke’s statement, in 2023, Bhoir was seeking a large loan to expand his construction business. Shelke approached his friend, Atul Bhopi, who introduced him to one Khalid Khan, the proprietor of S.K.K. Builders and Developers. Khan claimed that he could arrange loans, secured only by post-dated cheques, without the need for immediate collateral.

In June 2023, Shelke and Bhoir met Khan in person. Khan offered to arrange a loan of Rs50 crore, but demanded 1.25% of the loan amount as "stamp duty" charges. Following this, Shelke and Bhoir paid Rs 62.5 lakh in July 2023. Khan also collected their PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and cancelled cheques, claiming that the loan process would be initiated via Central KYC and funds would be credited to their bank accounts shortly.

Khan assured them that the transaction would be done legally and with proper RBI approval. However, by August 2023, no loan had materialized. Upon follow-up, Khan claimed the funds would be released by December and asked for an additional amount to “expedite the process.”

Believing him, Shelke made further payments into bank accounts linked to Khalid Khan, Rinku Rajguru, and Nimit Digra of Nimit Exim House. Additionally, Rs 75 lakh was paid in cash, bringing the total defrauded amount to Rs 1.37 crore.

When no loan was disbursed, Shelke became suspicious and filed an official complaint. Based on his complaint, the police have named Khalid Khan, Nimit Digra, and Gurudeep Singh alias Rinku Singh Rajput as accused in this financial scam.

Second Case: Pune Builder Loses ₹76 Lakh

In a separate but similar case, Pune-based builder Arimardan Ramsumer Singh, 43, who runs AMS Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., was allegedly cheated of Rs 76 lakh by the same set of accused Khalid Khan and Nimit Digra.

Singh was introduced to Nimit Digra in August 2023 by a business acquaintance, Awadh Kishore Thakur. Digra introduced himself as the manager of Khalid Khan and arranged a meeting with Khan, who claimed he could secure a Rs 50 crore loan from SKK International Builders and Developers, located at Premier Residency, Kohinoor City, Kurla (West), Mumbai.

Khan demanded a 2% processing fee for the loan. When Singh said he couldn’t pay the full amount upfront, he was asked to deposit 50% initially. Singh transferred Rs 11 lakh via RTGS on September 21, 2023, to the finance company’s account. Later, on October 6, he issued an ICICI Bank cheque worth Rs 65 lakh, which was deposited into Nimit Exim House's account.

Despite these payments, Singh did not receive the loan. When he demanded a refund, Khan delayed returning the money. Singh deposited a cheque given by Khan into the bank, which eventually bounced. He managed to recover Rs 28 lakh after repeated follow-ups, but the remaining Rs 48 lakh was not returned.

Also Watch:

Frustrated and convinced of being defrauded, Singh approached the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station and filed an official complaint against Khalid Khan and Nimit Digra.

Police Register Two FIRs

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered two separate FIRs under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with these incidents, and are currently investigating both cases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/