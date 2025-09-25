Mumbai Fraud: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 47-Year-Old Bengali Film Producer For Allegedly Cheating Actress & Husband Of ₹1.58 Crore

Puja Banerjee and husband Kunal Verma were allegedly cheated of ₹1.58 crore by film producer Shyamsundar Dey | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 47-year-old Bengali film producer in Kolkata for allegedly cheating actress Puja Banerjee, 38, and her husband Kunal Verma of Rs 1.58 crore.

The producer Shyamsundar Dey is accused of promising the couple broadcasting rights for sixteen new films to be released on OTT platforms and offering investment opportunities in connection with Viacom18 deals.

How the Scam Unfolded

The couple, residing in Malad West, had known Dey for several years. In April 2025, Dey approached Puja, claiming he sought investors for the rights to 16 films. He presented email screenshots to convince them of an ongoing deal with Viacom18 and assured potential profits of Rs 50 lakh.

Financial Transactions and Complaint

Convinced, the couple signed an agreement with Dey on 9 April and transferred Rs 1.68 crore to accounts of Shadow Films, Madhav Enterprises, and Ultra Travels between 17 April and 5 May 2025.

Following this, Dey fell ill, and the couple admitted him to Kokilaben Hospital, paying all medical bills. After his discharge, they requested repayment of the principal and promised profits. Dey initially assured them repayment by June-end but avoided calls thereafter, returning only Rs 10 lakh on 2 June 2025.

Also Watch:

Police Action

Puja Banerjee subsequently lodged a complaint, and the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanded Dey to police custody until 26 September for further investigation. Police are examining the financial transactions and the contractual claims related to the alleged scam.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/