COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to vaccinate all kids in 12-14 age group by March end

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has planned to complete the vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14 years by the end of March. As per the civic body, there are 47,459 children in this age group, and to date over 14,000 children have already been vaccinated.

NMMC started the vaccination of children between 12 and 14 years old from March 16. Initially, the civic body started vaccinations in three civic hospitals. Till Monday, a total of 1891 children were vaccinated.

Later, the civic body increased the vaccination centers and also set up facilities in 211 schools across the city. So far, a total of 14,967 children have already been vaccinated.

Now, the civic body has planned that all 47,459 children in this age group will be inoculated by the end of this month. The civic body received a total of 50,000 doses of vaccines for this age group.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:50 AM IST