Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold awareness programme on Tuberculosis

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will kickstart the awareness programmes on March 24 on the occasion of Tuberculosis Day. They will go up to March 30. As per the directions of the government, various activities have been carried out since February 24.

As part of the awareness programme, the civic body carried out searches of TB patients every Sunday in its jurisdiction.

The civic body also involved school children in the awareness programme. At the school level, various programs like drawing and essay competitions, rangoli making competitions, public awareness rallies, and the oath of TB free country are being organized.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special active TB search operation was conducted by field staff on March 6 and 703 women were screened and TB awareness was also conducted.

Other activities like Posters Competition, Seminar, Street Drama, Health Education of Patients have also been organised at Terna Medical College and Dr D Y Patil Medical College.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:37 PM IST