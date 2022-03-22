Mumbai: BMC issues notice to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for alleged illegal construction

The BMC has issued a notice to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, informing him that civic officials can inspect his residence for illegal modifications any time after March 23. As per the BMC, Kamboj owns four floors in Khushi Pride Belmondo Building in Santacruz West.

The notice has been issued under section 488 of the BMC Act, which empowers its officials to visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

Vinayak Vispute, the assistant municipal commissioner of H-Ward, confirmed the issuance of the notice and said the BMC is expecting that Kamboj will cooperate with its officials during their visit.

Kamboj said, “We (the BJP) have exposed Nawab Malik and Sanjay Raut in several scams. Instead of demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik, the chief minister is playing vindictive politics.” He said if nothing has been found in the inquiry of the Economic Offences Wing, they (the ruling parties) are coming to demolish their houses. “We are not going to be scared by such acts; we will not bow down in front of such action. Our fight is against the ruling parties and we will not stop. If we feel action has not been taken properly then we will move to the court. We have faith in the judiciary,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:06 PM IST