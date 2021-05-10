COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Citizens from NMMC jurisdiction to get priority in vaccination due to low supply of doses

The civic body is updating about the availability of vaccination and centre where the vaccination will take place one day in advance. “Considering the low supply of vaccines at present, the information about which center and which vaccines will be available is being widely disseminated on social media every evening by the corporation and care is being taken not to inconvenience the citizens,” said a senior official.

Since the state and central government allowed the vaccination in the age group from 18 years to 44 years, a special booth has been to carry out the vaccination. “At this booth, 200 beneficiaries are vaccinated every day and the appointment of the same number is fixed on the portal,” said the official. For this vaccination, citizens between the ages of 18 to 44 have to visit https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in for registration.

As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 233062 citizens have taken the first dose while 78061 took the second dose of vaccine.