Navi Mumbai: Amid lockdown, NMMC fined over 6,000 people; collects over Rs 24 lakh from violators

Since the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra in April, the Special Vigilance Squad of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took action against 6,039 people and establishments for not following the curfew and COVID 19 norms. The civic body also collected over Rs 24 lakh as fines.
To curb the rising incidence of COVID, the Maharashtra government imposed a statewide curfew under Break the Chain. Citizens have been instructed to strictly abide by the curfew rules to break the growing chain of coronavirus.
However, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation and the police against the citizens who are violating the curfew rules and endangering the social health without following the Covid norms.
NMMC’s special vigilance teams have taken punitive action against 4520 citizens/shopkeepers during this period and recovered a penalty amount of Rs 18,65,200. Out of these, in the APMC market, in each shift, 15 such teams have collected fines amounting to Rs. 4,49,400 from 1543 persons / shopkeepers.
Apart from this, the ward level vigilance teams working in all the eight ward office areas have collected fines of Rs. 6,18,100 from 1519 persons/shopkeepers for violating the safety rules. Thus, a total fine of Rs 24,83,400 was collected till May 2 May from 6039 persons/shopkeepers.
Apart from this, a fine of Rs 50,500 has been collected from the citizens who went out for a morning walk during the curfew and violated the rules. A case has been registered against 93 citizens and 228 citizens have been tested for antigen at the same place.
“The curfew imposed under "Break the Chain" is in the interest of the health of all and the main objective of the operation is to prevent the spread of corona by some irresponsible citizens. Considering the role of Municipal Corporation and Police Department in this, the citizens of Navi Mumbai should not go out of the house without urgent work and if they go out for essentials, they should strictly follow the safety triad of wearing a mask, safe distance and frequent washing or use of sanitizer,” civic chief Bangar.
