Navi Mumbai: NMMC cancels license of dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Airoli for not following norms while treating patients

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cancelled the permission of the dedicated COVID hospital of Modi Hospital in Airoli for not following the norms while treating COVID 19 patients. The civic body had issued a show cause notice last week and following the hospital's unsatisfactory reply, the permission was cancelled.

Last week, a doctor attached to NMMC hospital alleged that the hospital did not maintain proper oxygen level while treating his father. The issue was taken up by local MNS leader Gajanan Kale who demanded from the municipal commissioner the cancellation of permission for treating COVID patients.

Following a complaint from the patient's son the civic chief issued a show cause notice and sought a reply why a permission is not cancelled and legal action be taken. The civic administration did not find the reply from the hospital satisfactory and the permission has been cancelled.

"The Modi Hospital located at sector 2 in Airoli is 20 needed dedicated COVID hospital. However, the hospital did not follow the state government and ICMR guidelines while treating COVID patients. The reply of a show cause notice was unsatisfactory and thus the permission for a dedicated COVID hospital was cancelled," said a senior civic official. The hospital administration was not available to comment.