Navi Mumbai: NMMC to prioritise children’s health during possible third wave of Covid-19

Although some of the young children tested positive for Covid, most of the positive children will have no symptoms or very few symptoms. However, it was suggested that an adequate number of oxygen beds, ICU beds, and pediatric ventilators should be provided for the treatment of a limited number of children with severe symptoms.

It was also discussed the need to train some of the available medical manpower to work in paediatric wards as well as ICU wards from now on.

“It was also discussed to allow the child's mother or father to stay as a caretaker in the children's ward and the facility in the ward be made as per the need,” said a senior official from NMMC’s Health Department.

The issue of post-covid health problems in some of the children currently recovering from COVID was taken up in the discussion and necessary precautions were discussed.

The experts said that wearing a mask is very important for every child and parents should not only wear the mask themselves but also inculcate the habit of wearing a mask in their child.

“The news that the third wave is going to have a big impact on the children has created an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the parents. However, the paediatrician opined that the situation would not be as serious as we imagined,” said the official, adding that parents need to be made aware of the current situation and reassured.