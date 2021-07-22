COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccinations to resume in govt, BMC centers from tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municpal Corporation will be resuming vaccination drive across all govt and municipal vaccination centres in Mumbai from Friday, July 23. For the last two days i.e. July 21, 22 vaccination centres were shut due to lack of stock of vaccine doses.
Yesterday the BMC while supending the vaccination drive for July 22 said that the new stock of vaccines arrived on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 such sites in the metropolis, it said. "The corporation will receive a total of 61,200 doses - 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin and will be distributed throughout the day on Thursday after it becomes available," it said in a statement.
The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centres run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses.
On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 such sites in the metropolis. The BKC jumbo vaccination centre on that day saw a long queue of people coming in for inoculation since morning. People queued up since morning in hope that they will get the COVID vaccine today but due to the shortage of vaccines, they have to go back home without a vaccine.
Mumbai is facing a shortage of vaccines since the beginning of July. Earlier, BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses. Other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also experiencing shortages in COVID-19 vaccines.
"The citizens of Mumbai are being constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the extent to vaccine stock received," it said. Earlier on July 8 and 9, the municipal body had suspended inoculation at the BMC and government-run centres for three days due to a paucity of vaccine doses.
