COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccinations to resume in govt, BMC centers from tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municpal Corporation will be resuming vaccination drive across all govt and municipal vaccination centres in Mumbai from Friday, July 23. For the last two days i.e. July 21, 22 vaccination centres were shut due to lack of stock of vaccine doses.

Yesterday the BMC while supending the vaccination drive for July 22 said that the new stock of vaccines arrived on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 such sites in the metropolis, it said. "The corporation will receive a total of 61,200 doses - 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin and will be distributed throughout the day on Thursday after it becomes available," it said in a statement.

The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centres run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses.