COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC aims to inoculate potential 'super-spreaders amid vaccine shortage

Even as daily detections and active number of Covid-19 cases have declining steadily for the past two months, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate all its citizens.

The MBMC led by commissioner- Dilip Dhole has now embarked on a mission to inoculate potential super spreaders to confront any eventualities especially the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which according to healthcare experts is most likely to impact children in a big way.

MBMC’s health department has rolled up its sleeves to launch a special drive aimed at inoculating potential super-spreaders who come into contact with a large number of people on a daily basis owing to the nature of their job, thus reducing the chances of super-spread in the community.

The health department is into the process of establishing contact with associations and unions which represent those working in grocery stores, vegetable vendors, petrol pumps, hair salons, hotel , courier service, food delivery service, cab and auto drivers amongst others.

However, the erratic supply of vaccines and the pressure of priority to those awaiting the second dose is expected to be the biggest hurdle for the success of the much needed drive. “We are balancing the available stock and planning sessions accordingly, so that those awaiting the second dose and potential super-spreaders are inoculated in a streamlined manner”, said MBMC’s head of vaccination department- Dr Anjali Patil.

The MBMC currently has a stock of 6,350 doses of Covishield and 6,220 doses of Covaxin.

Apart from potential super-spreaders, the MBMC has also trained its attention on inoculating the homeless including- beggars, rag pickers and construction workers who do not possess and documentation required to prove their identity and address. As per official statistics, so far the MBMC has administered a total of 3,40,696 doses of vaccines which includes-2,39,765 first doses and 1,00,931 second doses.