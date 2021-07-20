Good news for Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports zero COVID-19 deaths for a week

Witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for nearly two months now, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has not reported a single virus-related death in the past one week, ever since the devastating second wave started in March 2021.

Even as a total of 86 fatalities were registered within a week between May 10 to May 17, the daily deaths had peaked to 18 on May 12, 2021.

However, the total number of deaths has mounted to 1,344 after the first casualty was reported on April 7 2020 and the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.61 percent.

Bringing much-needed respite to the health infrastructure, the twin-city even saw the daily cases dropping to 26 on Monday (July 19) after a gap of nearly five months when 18 cases were detected on February 19, 2021.

With 26 more people testing positive for the infection on Monday, the total number of cumulative patients catapulted to 51,474. However, 49,797 people have so far recovered and discharged from various public and private healthcare facilities, limiting the number of active cases to 333.

MBMC’s health department has reported only 837 cases in the first 20 days of this month. Not only a significant dip in new cases has been reported, but the number of recoveries also touched 828 as most of the days outnumbered the daily spike in the entire month. At present the recovery rate stands at 96.74 percent.

As far as the number of inoculations are concerned, the MBMC seems to have lost its steam owing to shortage of vaccines leading to frequent suspension of sessions. The civic administration has appealed citizens not to lower their guards and continue following the protocols. As per official statistics, so far the MBMC has administered a total of 3,40,696 doses of vaccines which includes 2,39,765 first doses and 1,00,931 second doses.