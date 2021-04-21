COVID-19 in Mumbai: Mumbai Police registers 159 offences of lockdown violations, books 306 people on April 20

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered 159 offences of lockdown violations and booked 306 people for lockdown violations. The police are registering offences against the violators since March 2020 when the first lockdown was imposed. With 159 offences registered on Tuesday, the total number of offences registered so far have reached 30,662.

On Tuesday, the city police registered 55 separate offences against people loitering at public places and against those caught without masks. 22 offences we're registered against shop keepers for violating curbs while 16 cases we're registered were of crowding at public places. Four seperate cases we're registered against hotels and against corona suspects violating quarantine measures, while another two cases of illegal transpiration and one against a pan shop owner were registered on Tuesday.