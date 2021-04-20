COVID-19: Mumbai police books 495 persons for lockdown violations, 98 vehicles impounded

Mumbai police booked 495 people on Monday for violating lockdown norms, of them 183 were arrested and released on bail while 288 were served notices, the remaining seven are shown as wanted accused, said police. On Monday, they impounded 98 vehicles for violating lockdown norms while 48 motorists were booked for violating the tri-color code system.

On Monday, the city police registered 208 cases of lockdown violating, taking the total number of cases registered so far to 30,503. Since the beginning of pandemic from March last year, the Mumbai police are registering offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants) for lockdown violations.