Mumbai: Police book 1,058 people for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police registered 460 cases with 204 being registered on Sunday alone, against citizens violating the Covid-19 rules, making a total of 29,055 such cases in the city since March 20 last year.

In the 460 cases, police booked over 1,058 people over the weekend, including 456 on Sunday under relevant sections of the IPC for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants (Section 188).

Of the 456 people booked on Sunday, 243 were released on bail, 207 were issued a notice under Section 188 of the IPC and six were yet to be apprehended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S said that 94 violations registered on Sunday were for gathering in public, followed by 48 violations of not wearing a mask and 47 violations for keeping other shops and establishments open despite lockdown.

As a part of a constant crackdown against motorists, who venture out without a valid reason, Mumbai Traffic Police issued a challan to 797 motorists and seized 258 vehicles. The data also revealed that eight cases were registered against COVID related patients for skipping quarantine and six cases against hotel establishments for violating rules.

Majority of violations recorded on Sunday were found in the western suburbs of Mumbai, which covers the Bandra-Jogeshwari area with 102 cases of violations recorded. Meanwhile, over 8,208 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in the Mumbai Police force, while 576 are active COVID cases and 102 have succumbed to the virus.