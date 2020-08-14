Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 11,813 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,60,126

The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra has crossed the 19,000 mark, with 413 fatalities being recorded on Thursday, taking the total number to 19,063. It is the highest single-day death reported so far. Meanwhile, the state also added 11,813 new cases, taking the total count to 5,60,126 until now.

Of the 413 deaths, 288 were from the last 48 hours, 74 from the last week, and 51 from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 149 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 118 in Pune, 44 in Nashik, 49 in Kolhapur, 27 in Latur, 18 in Nagpur, nine in Akola and eight in Aurangabad.

Even as the case fatality rate (CFR) is gradually reducing, the absolute number of deaths reported daily is on the higher side. In August, so far, the state has reported 3,676 fatalities. State officials said the CFR of Maharashtra will be under 2 per cent within a month. The CFR of the state stood at 3.4 per cent, as on August 13.

“One will have to have patience. All efforts are being taken, but the results will appear after some time. If you see, the death rate has come down from the past three months. It will come down further with better infrastructure being created and better management. Our goal is to bring it below 1 per cent. Within a month or so, we will reach [between] 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent [CFR],” he said.

According to the public health department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the city reported 1,200 cases and 48 deaths on Thursday, taking the total count to 1,27,571 with 6,988 deaths so far.

In the past two months, Maharashtra has witnessed a shift in the pattern of the spread of the virus from largely being concentrated in urban areas to semi-urban centres and rural parts of Maharashtra. Since the outbreak in March, the spread of the virus was largely limited to Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural, and parts of Nashik district. There were sporadic cases in other parts of the state, but it had not shot up.

So far, a total of 29.76 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 10.25 lakh people in home quarantine and over 36,450 in institutional quarantine.