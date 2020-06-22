COVID-19 in Mumbai: Borivali slum sets up its own isolation centre

Tilak Nagar, a Borivali slum pocket with 2,000 odd families, now has its own COVID-19 care centre with the help of Yuvak Mandal, a social group of 700 members. At present, the centre has been set up in a ground plus one structure, which serves as a kindergarten for the children residing there. The kindergarten was set up by this mandal about 52 years ago.

Interestingly, this can be called as the first such centre set up for slum dwellers. Several housing societies are also setting up their own isolation centre. The Free Press Journal had reported how a private cooperative housing society, Vishwadeep Heights, in Kandivali, has converted their gymnasium into a COVID-19 care centre.

Ganesh Bare (48), president of Yuva Mandal, told the Free Press Journal that, at present, the isolation centre has four beds dedicated for slum residents only. However, the centre can accommodate 60 patients at a time, if needed in the future.

"Currently, eight to 10 residents from the slum have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at different hospitals. There were several cases where patients were unable to get a bed in the hospital. Considering the hardship people are facing and the burden on the existing hospitals, this dedicated COVID-19 care centre has been set up. Also, this centre will be able to provide cost-efficient treatment to the admitted mild/asymptomatic patients. Rs 1,000 /per day will be charged," Bare explained.

The COVID-19 care centre for Lokmanya Nagar slum dwellers is well equipped. It has an oxygen concentrator unit, oximeter, plusemetre, portable BP apparatus, monitor machine, and suction machine, amongst others. Besides this, the centre has a toilet and a bathroom, a washing machine to clean the laundry, hot water geyser, and a patient warmer. Also, to ensure timely medical assistance, the centre will have six nurses and two doctors who will be working round the clock shiftwise.

Bare informed that it cost them around Rs 6 lakhs to set up this centre. Many people helped by donating money or equipment. However, as this centre will benefit slum dwellers, who will be provided treatment at a very low cost, Yuva Mandal continues to seek more funds from various non-governmental organizations (NGO) and social groups. If anyone wishes to donate, they can contact Ganesh Bare: 9892096946.