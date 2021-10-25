COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 77 crore so far as fine from people not wearing masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total penalty of Rs 77.37 crore (Rs 77,37,41,000) for not wearing masks since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.

The BMC in a statement issued by it mentioned the break-up of the above-mentioned amount and said that the city corporation has collected Rs 64.16 crore from all 227 wards in the past 1.5 years whereas the Mumbai Police have collected Rs 12.70 crore during the same period.

The Mumbai railway has collected Rs 50.35 lakh since the start of the pandemic, it added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported fewer coronavirus infections at 1,410, as per the state health bulletin.

According to the state health bulletin, as many as 18 COVID-19 patients died in the state during the day, while 1,520 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 64,35,439.

As per the health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stood at 23,894 and total cases went up to 66,02,961.

As many as 1,91,401 people were in-home quarantine and another 903 were in institutional quarantine.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.46 per cent, while the fatality rate was 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,18,93,695.

Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest new infections at 408 and six deaths, taking the state capital's caseload to 7,53,680 and the death toll to 16,213.

