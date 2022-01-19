COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 86 crore in fines from people not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till January 18, 2021 has collected over Rs 86 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest figures, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 86,42,49,771 from people for not wearing masks, which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

While the BMC has collected Rs 69,03,69,971 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 16,91,01,600 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 47,78,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 4 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 12,68,36,000 followed by Zone 1 with a fine of Rs 1,203,49,500.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 6,149 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of cases to 1,011,967.

However, 84 percent of the cases are asymptomatic.

Currently, the recovery rate and the doubling period in Mumbai stand at 94 per cent and 61days respectively.

There were 7 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 16,476.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:48 PM IST