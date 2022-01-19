Maharashtra: 'Daily COVID-19 caseload decreasing, hospitalisations reduced,' says Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the daily COVID-19 caseload in the state is decreasing and that number of hospitalisations have also reduced.

He further added that the overall situation in the state is under control.

"The number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing and the overall situation is under control; Hospitalisations are less in number. We are using our full potential to increase testing and vaccination coverage," he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus cases, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

No fresh case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it added.

With fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll increased to 1,41,885, the department said.

On Monday, the state had reported 31,111 fresh cases and 24 fatalities.

It said 38,824 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people to 68,68,816.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 per cent.

Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and another 2,960 in institutional quarantine, the department said.

(With agency inputs)

