COVID-19 in Mumbai: Over Rs 49 crore collected as fine for violation of face mask till April 2

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, fine of more than Rs 49 crore has been collected by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) from the violators flouting norms. The violators were charged a fine for not wearing mask, which is one of the important guideline issued by the civic body.
Till April 2, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 49,15,46,800 which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways. Under the BMC, the officials till April 2 collected a fine of Rs 43,82,51,800 while Mumbai Police through its patrolling duty has collected a fine of Rs 4,88,70,400. Besides Railways which has been touted to be one of the major reasons for a rise in the covid cases, a fine of Rs 44,24,600 Rs has been collected.
Among 6 zones in the city, Zone 2 has seen a large number of violators as it has collected highest amount of fine of Rs 7,75,75,100 followed by Zone 4 with a fine of Rs 7,24,17,200.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported highest number of cases since the pandemic outbreak as more than 8,800 tested positive. Maharashtra too broke the records with more than 47,000 cases.
Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (April 2) warned of a complete lockdown in the next two days if the situation in the state persists. Uddhav reiterated that he doesn't want to impose a lockdown, but the present situation demands stricter curbs as people are nonchalantly flouting the norms in place. The CM said that he would discuss it with a few experts across sections and announce his decision in the coming days.
Citing severe restrictions in European countries like France, Hungary, Denmark, Greece, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, etc., Uddhav Thackeray slammed those opposing a lockdown in Maharashtra. Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and businessman Anand Mahindra, the Chief Minister said that instead of opposing and taking out protest rallies, their suggestions and help would be welcome. "Don't bring politics into this," Uddhav said firmly.
