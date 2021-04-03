COVID-19 in Mumbai: Over Rs 49 crore collected as fine for violation of face mask till April 2

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, fine of more than Rs 49 crore has been collected by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) from the violators flouting norms. The violators were charged a fine for not wearing mask, which is one of the important guideline issued by the civic body.

Till April 2, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 49,15,46,800 which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways. Under the BMC, the officials till April 2 collected a fine of Rs 43,82,51,800 while Mumbai Police through its patrolling duty has collected a fine of Rs 4,88,70,400. Besides Railways which has been touted to be one of the major reasons for a rise in the covid cases, a fine of Rs 44,24,600 Rs has been collected.

Among 6 zones in the city, Zone 2 has seen a large number of violators as it has collected highest amount of fine of Rs 7,75,75,100 followed by Zone 4 with a fine of Rs 7,24,17,200.