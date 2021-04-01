Ghazipur Landfill fire: East Delhi Municipal Corporation fined Rs 40 lakh

New Delhi: Following the orders of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a penalty of Rs 40 lakh to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Recently after a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed DPCC to hold an enquiry on the matter. Rai said that MCD’s carelessness was the major cause behind this, and has been a major contributor to the area’s air pollution. He also said that the Delhi government will take stern action on this matter. The DPCC noted that there have been fires at Ghazipur landfill in the past too, which indicates the lack of measures taken and vigilance observed by the EDMC to prevent such fire incidents.
Gopal Rai said, "The East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s carelessness was the major contributor in the Ghazipur landfill fire. This incident has extensively contributed to the pollution in the area. I directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look after this matter and to conduct a thorough probe. The findings of DPCC clearly show that the EDMC was extremely careless. Based on the probe, the DPCC has issued a penalty of Rs.40 lakh to EDMC. The enquiry of DPCC revealed that it was carelessness that directly contributed to this fire. We have also asked EDMC to prepare a detailed report on the necessary steps they are taking after being served with this notice. The EDMC should submit this report within 15 days of getting the notice. The DPCC report also shows that the MCD had no proper arrangements to douse the fire. It is very unfortunate that such carelessness has been noted in the functioning of MCD."
In the notice issued by the DPCC to the EDMC Commissioner, it was noted that there have been fires at Ghazipur landfill in the past, indicating a lack of vigilance by authorities and measures taken by the EDMC to prevent such fire incidents. It was also noted that the fire at the Ghazipur land site took place at around 4:30 PM on 22nd March at the far end of the landfill.
The DPCC notice has also directed the Commissioner of EDMC to take immediate and necessary action for the prevention of fire at the Ghazipur plant site. The DPCC has also asked EDMC to ensure that such fire incidents do not occur in the future. In DPCC’s notice, EDMC has been asked to submit a detailed report to the department regarding all steps they have taken after getting this notice. The notice also states that EDMC has not only ignored the Environment Protection Act of 1986, but also violated the directions of the National Green Tribunal on the matters of solid waste management or garbage management.
