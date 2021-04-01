Ghazipur Landfill fire: East Delhi Municipal Corporation fined Rs 40 lakh

New Delhi: Following the orders of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a penalty of Rs 40 lakh to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Recently after a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed DPCC to hold an enquiry on the matter. Rai said that MCD’s carelessness was the major cause behind this, and has been a major contributor to the area’s air pollution. He also said that the Delhi government will take stern action on this matter. The DPCC noted that there have been fires at Ghazipur landfill in the past too, which indicates the lack of measures taken and vigilance observed by the EDMC to prevent such fire incidents.

Gopal Rai said, "The East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s carelessness was the major contributor in the Ghazipur landfill fire. This incident has extensively contributed to the pollution in the area. I directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look after this matter and to conduct a thorough probe. The findings of DPCC clearly show that the EDMC was extremely careless. Based on the probe, the DPCC has issued a penalty of Rs.40 lakh to EDMC. The enquiry of DPCC revealed that it was carelessness that directly contributed to this fire. We have also asked EDMC to prepare a detailed report on the necessary steps they are taking after being served with this notice. The EDMC should submit this report within 15 days of getting the notice. The DPCC report also shows that the MCD had no proper arrangements to douse the fire. It is very unfortunate that such carelessness has been noted in the functioning of MCD."