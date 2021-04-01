Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chairs review meeting on Clean Yamuna project

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the major projects pertaining to the cleaning of the Yamuna river. CM Arvind Kejriwal stressed upon completion of projects before the scheduled timeline. Four major drains are going into the river. CM Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials to ensure that no untreated wastewater flows into the river. The DJB officials represented a detailed plan to clean four majors drain i.e Najafgarh, supplementary, Shahdara, and Barapullah.

CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns and unhappiness over the delays in the timelines of each Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) project. He instructed the officials to have a detailed plan ready by next week, wherein every project is scrutinized as per the revised timelines. CM Arvind Kejriwal will convene another meeting to deliberate on the revised plan next week.

While directing the officials to expedite the Yamuna cleaning project, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Clean Yamuna project is one of the most ambitious projects of the Delhi government. We must ensure that there is no laxity at any phase of the project. We should work towards expediting the Yamuna cleaning process, every sub-project should be completed within the stipulated time frame."

The DJB officials apprised CM Arvind Kejriwal that various low-cost technological interventions are being done to expedite the work before scheduled timelines.

Out of the four drains, the work on interception of two major drains i.e. supplementary and Shahdara is almost complete. The untreated water from the supplementary drain will be completely tapped and treated by December 2021. The untreated water from the Shahdara drain will be completely tapped in the next few months

The remaining two major drains i.e. Najafgarh and Barapulla will be completed within the stipulated deadline. CM Arvind Kejriwal also reviewed the flagship project of septic tank cleaning in Unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The project is expected to be completed within the next few months.

