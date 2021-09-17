Covid-19 in Mumbai: Active cases in city up by 67.4%

There has been a 67.4 per cent surge in the number of active cases across Mumbai in the last 30 days. According to available data, there were 2,749 active cases until August 16; this rose to 4,602 by September 15, which means the numbers have risen since the state government allowed fully vaccinated people to travel by local trains. Civic and health officials have also attributed this surge to a laxity in adhering to Covid-19 norms and the festive season.

Active cases are calculated by deducting the number of discharged patients and the number of deaths from the total number of Covid-19 cases.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani agreed that the rise is a result of the recent unlocking, festive season and the shift in the spread of the virus from slums to high-rises. “More affluent people are now testing positive, but the rate of admission at the hospitals has reduced. We have directed all medical health officers to conduct strict vigilance in all wards,” he said. Moreover some of the wards have also witnessed a surge in weekly growth rate, which has raised concerns. The civic body has therefore urged everyone to strictly follow Covid-19 norms.

Covid-19 task force members indicated that this could spell trouble for the city, as it is a sign that the Covid-graph, which had begun to stabilise, is now showing an upward curve again. If the trend continues, cases could begin to increase at an alarming rate yet again, and Mumbai may face impositions.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said it’s a matter of concern and needs to be addressed very aggressively with proper protocols in place. Moreover, the authorities will be closely monitoring each district for the next 15 days after the Ganesh festival to check the spread of the virus. “People from many states and abroad have started moving across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, following which we have witnessed the surge. The government should take strict steps soon,” he warned.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:50 AM IST