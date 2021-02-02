COVID-19 in Mumbai: 512 local train passengers fined for not wearing masks

The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have fined 512 train passengers for not wearing face masks, a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint drive with the BMC, Mumbai division of Railways has fined 275 passengers for not wearing a mask in the train, informed the Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway. They were charged Rs 200 each.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways CPRO said 237 passengers were fined for not wearing masks while onboard.

This comes as local train services have resumed in Mumbai after months of COVID-19 lockdown.

As many as 328 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai as of 6 pm on Monday, taking the cumulative count here to 3,09,297, the BMC said.With fresh 460 discharges, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Mumbai has reached 2,91,373, while the active number of cases stood at 5,656. The death toll has mounted to 11,359 after the city reported eight new deaths.