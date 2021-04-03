COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: As cases surge, MBMC teams-up with cops to keep tab on violation of prevention norms

Alarmed with the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has joined hands with the police to form 23 inspection teams to keep a tab on violation of prevention norms which have been imposed to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic in the twin-city. “400 police personnel and 80 officers have been deputed to ensure rule adherence.

The teams have collected Rs. 4 lakh so far by penalizing 94 establishments and 1350 people for defying Covid-19 guidelines including non-wearing of masks and for not following the social distancing rule.” Informed DCP- Amit Kale. “Our bed availability dashboard is also active and all our health personnel and frontline workers are on alert to ensure timely detection and prompt treatment.

The citizens should not lower their guards and continue following the Covid protocols of social distancing, using masks and sanitizers.” said civic chief- Dilip Dhole. While the recovery rate has also dipped to 90 percent, the MBMC which conducts 1500- 1600 tests per day, claims to be fully equipped to tackle the health crisis. Only 23 percent out of the 4700 available are occupied. This apart from availability of 202 oxygen beds, 43 ICU beds and 70 ventilators. Meanwhile 319 more people tested positive on a single day on Friday.