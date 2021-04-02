Mira Bhayandar: COVID-19 vaccination drive on all days in April as MBMC adds three more centres

As the twin-city witnessed its biggest leap in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections and active cases on Thursday, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has further intensified its efforts to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive.

While three more vaccination centers have been added taking the total number of private and public centers to 21, the drive will remain operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

353 more people tested positive for the infection on a single day on Thursday, catapulting the number of active cases to 2,399 owing to significantly lower number of recoveries. Meanwhile, a total of 59,953 people had been vaccinated and 6,217 received their second dose till Thursday evening.

As per official statistics, 35,311 senior citizens (above 60 years) have got themselves vaccinated in the twin-city. Similarly, MBMC’s health department administered the first shot of vaccine to 11,294 people aged between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities.

A total of 12,885 health care workers (HCW) have been inoculated including 4,475 who received their second shot. On the other hand, 4,938 frontline workers (FLW) got themselves inoculated for the first dose and 1,475 others for the second dose taking the total to 6,413.

According to senior officials in MBMC's public health department, none of the beneficiaries have reported any major adverse effects following the vaccination.

A total 12 public health care facilities and nine private hospitals have been tagged as vaccination centers in Mira Road and Bhayandar.

Government Centers: 1) Pandit Bhimsen Hospital 2) Pramod Mahajan Hospital 3) Bharatratna Indira Gandhi Hospital 4) Municipal School, Murdha 5) Health Post, Vinayak Nagar 5) Municipal School Bunderwadi 6) Municipal School, Penkarpada 7) Health Post, Mira Road 8) Municipal School, Kashigaon, 10) Health Post, Uttan 11) Health Post, Navghar and 12) Late Meenatai Thackeray Hall.

Private Centers: 1) BhaktiVedanta Hospital 2) Family Care Hospital 3) Kasturi Hospital 4) Shah Lifeline Hospital 5) Wockhardt Hospital 6) Shalom Hospital 7) Thunga Hospital 8) Padmakar Mhatre Hospital and 9) St. Anns Hospital.