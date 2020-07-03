COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Task force to be set up in all districts

In order to break the coronavirus chain, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a task force in every district on the lines of Mumbai. Minister of Medical Education and Drugs Amit Deshmukh said the task force will consist of leading doctors and medical experts who will coordinate the implementation of various measures to contain COVID-19 and suggest new ones at the district level.

Deshmukh said, “The task force will coordinate and supervise the treatment given to COVID-19 patients and various measures, including treatment protocol adopted by the district administration to prevent the spread of the virus.” He informed that he has directed the department secretary to inform all the district collectors to establish a task force in their respective districts at the earliest.

Deshmukh's announcement comes today, when the new coronavirus cases on a single day crossed the 6K mark at 6,330 with 125 deaths. The total progressive cases have surged to 1,86,626, of which 101172 are discharged with 77,260 active cases and 8,178 deaths so far as on date. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kalyan Dombivali, Nashik, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Solapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur continue to report a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on June 20, during a video conference with the divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners, had suggested the establishment of a task force in every district on the lines of Mumbai task force. He had said that the district level task force will remain in constant touch and coordinate with the Mumbai Task Force to amend strategies to curb the spread of coronavirus.