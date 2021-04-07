COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State faces vaccine shortage; Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan denies

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday sent out an SOS to the Centre, seeking immediate supply of Covid vaccines, as its current stock would only suffice for three days. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, told Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over a video conference that the ongoing vaccination drive would come to a halt after three days, unless the Centre supplied more vaccines. He further stated that already some vaccination centres in the state had to down shutters as they had run out of stock.

“We have only three days’ worth of vaccine in stock. We have requested the Centre for additional stock. This is urgent and necessary, given the high number of cases being reported every day. Mumbai too has stocks only for the next three days,” Tope said.

“Today (Wednesday), 14 lakh doses are available, which means there is only three days' stock. Every week, we need 40 lakh doses, that is if we vaccinate five lakh people every day."

“Many districts will run out today or tomorrow. The Centre is aware of the situation and (we) have also communicated in writing,” Maharashtra's Principal Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.