COVID-19: No state will face vaccine scarcity, says Harsh Vardhan as Maharashtra, Andhra send SOS alert

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the state of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have to struggle with the shotage of vaccines as the states have sent an SOS alert to the Centre over Covid-19 vaccine scarcity. Responding to the issue, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified that there was no dearth of vaccine stock in the country.

As per a report, the Union health minister said that the states have been told that they will get the vaccines as per their requirement. "The Centre will not allow any state to face vaccine scarcity," he said.

Harsh Vardhan's statement came hours after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told media that the state may run out of Covid-19 vaccine in three days.

"We have 14 lakh vaccine doses that will last us only for three days. After that, vaccination may come to a standstill. We need a stock of 40 lakh vaccine doses per week," Rajesh Tope said. The state minister also said that he had raised this concern during his meeting with Union Health Minster Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh has also notified that it may run out of vaccine doses by Thursday.

"No state is facing vaccine scarcity and neither we will allow them to face it. All states are being supplied with Covid-19 vaccine as per their requirements," Harsh Vardhan said.